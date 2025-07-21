Airline Stocks To Follow Now – July 18th

Joby Aviation, American Airlines Group, RTX, United Airlines, and Zscaler are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transportation services. Their prices tend to be volatile, influenced by factors such as fluctuating fuel costs, labor and maintenance expenses, regulatory changes and shifts in travel demand. Investors often monitor metrics like load factor, yield and route capacity to gauge an airline’s operational efficiency and profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 36,601,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,164,062. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 2.47. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $18.30.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,407,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,487,834. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $151.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,939. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $102.62 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23. The company has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.28. 3,117,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,747,610. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.11. 776,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,021. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.55.

