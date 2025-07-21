Bailard Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,276,000 after acquiring an additional 527,206 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 204,371 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 91,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MTX stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.03 million. Minerals Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, CFO Erik Aldag purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,820.65. The trade was a 30.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,306. This trade represents a 250.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,370 shares of company stock worth $124,255 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.