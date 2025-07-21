DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.0%

DXC stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.20.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,668 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 185.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 268,058 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

