Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $1.95 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 697.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $55,000. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in Upland Software by 646.4% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Upland Software by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $338,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

