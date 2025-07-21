Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

CPNG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Get Coupang alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Trading Up 1.2%

Coupang stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. Coupang has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $772,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,213,169.25. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $222,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 177,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,978.10. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,780,811. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 43.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.