Wall Street Zen Downgrades IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:IRS opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.41.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 1st quarter valued at $7,271,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 4th quarter worth $7,783,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 792,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 424,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 1st quarter worth $4,209,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,428,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 188,573 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

