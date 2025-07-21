Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NCDL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NCDL stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $854.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.01 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 44.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending news, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel acquired 16,234 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $249,029.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,314.78. The trade was a 136.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Shaul Vichness acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,337 shares of company stock worth $426,945. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,044 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 343,113 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

