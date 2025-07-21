Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TIXT. Barclays cut their price objective on Telus Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Telus Digital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Telus Digital from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Telus Digital Stock Up 1.3%

TIXT stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Telus Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Telus Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $647.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telus Digital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telus Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telus Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Telus Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Telus Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Telus Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Telus Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telus Digital Company Profile

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

