Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIST. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.68.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Stock Down 1.3%

VIST opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Vista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.60). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $610.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.