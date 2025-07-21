Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orange
Orange Stock Up 0.1%
Orange Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
