Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

NEXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Nexxen International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Nexxen International Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NEXN opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. Nexxen International has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

