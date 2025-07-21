David O. Watson Sells 5,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 128,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,671.50. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.19%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).
