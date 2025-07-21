Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.08 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 981,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $29,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,512 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.3%

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

