Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 478 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 472.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $37.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus upgraded CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

