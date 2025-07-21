Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) versus China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO) Head to Head Survey

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) and China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Hormel Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hormel Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of China Marine Food Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hormel Foods and China Marine Food Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hormel Foods $11.92 billion 1.34 $805.04 million $1.36 21.43 China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hormel Foods has higher revenue and earnings than China Marine Food Group.

Volatility and Risk

Hormel Foods has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Marine Food Group has a beta of -76.51, indicating that its stock price is 7,751% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hormel Foods and China Marine Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hormel Foods 0 4 2 1 2.57 China Marine Food Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hormel Foods presently has a consensus target price of $32.86, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Hormel Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hormel Foods is more favorable than China Marine Food Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hormel Foods and China Marine Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hormel Foods 6.27% 10.20% 6.11% China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hormel Foods beats China Marine Food Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others. It sells its products under the HORMEL, ALWAYS TENDER, APPLEGATE, AUSTIN BLUES, BACON 1, BLACK LABEL, BREAD READY, BURKE, CAFÉ H, CERATTI, CHI-CHI'S, COLUMBUS, COMPLEATS, CORN NUTS, CURE 81, DAN'S PRIZE, DI LUSSO, DINTY MOORE, DON MIGUEL, DOÑA MARIA, EMBASA, FAST N EASY, FIRE BRAISED, FONTANINI, HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS, HERDEZ, HORMEL GATHERINGS, HORMEL SQUARE TABLE, HORMEL VITAL CUISINE, HOUSE OF TSANG, JENNIE-O, JUSTIN'S, LA VICTORIA, LAYOUT, LLOYD'S, MARY KITCHEN, MR. PEANUT, NATURAL CHOICE, NUT-RITION, OLD SMOKEHOUSE, OVEN READY, PILLOW PACK, PLANTERS, ROSA GRANDE, SADLER'S SMOKEHOUSE, SKIPPY, SPAM, SPECIAL RECIPE, THICK & EASY, VALLEY FRESH, AND WHOLLY brands through sales personnel, independent brokers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Geo. A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in January 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, Minnesota.

About China Marine Food Group

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products. China Marine Food Group Limited sells its dried and flavored seafood-based snack foods under the Mingxiang brand; and algae-based beverage products under the Hi-Power brand. The company also sells fresh and frozen marine catch, including Squid (Loligo bleekeri) and horse mackerel. China Marine Food Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

