Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.45.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Grissom acquired 10,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 2,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

