Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 144.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 889.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MXL opened at $16.20 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 61.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $63,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,948. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $13.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

