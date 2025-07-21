Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1,452.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after buying an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,147,000 after buying an additional 176,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,367,000 after buying an additional 167,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $216,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.8%

ZBH stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

