Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 772.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,008.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE TRI opened at $209.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.22. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

