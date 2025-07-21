Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 218,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Get Our Latest Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.