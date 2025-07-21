Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $57,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $190.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $191.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.44.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

