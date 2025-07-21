Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 264 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,753,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SEA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $862,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,183 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,631,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $279,158,000 after purchasing an additional 840,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SEA by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,538 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 693,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Shares of SE stock opened at $168.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

