Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 583 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 205.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 21.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 692.31%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

