Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $108.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.78.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

