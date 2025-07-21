Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 712.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 65.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. KeyCorp lowered Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

NYSE HI opened at $21.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hillenbrand Inc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.62%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

