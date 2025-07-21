Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $96.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.44%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

