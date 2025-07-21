Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $101.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

