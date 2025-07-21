Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 7,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.3%

TECK stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Veritas raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teck Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

