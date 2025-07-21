Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 348 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 42,472 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $135.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average is $128.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

