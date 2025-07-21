Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 427 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

