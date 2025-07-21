11,400 Shares in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mach Natural Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Novem Group raised its position in Mach Natural Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2%

MNR opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of -0.07. Mach Natural Resources LP has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Mach Natural Resources ( NYSE:MNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.09 million. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.51%. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mach Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Mach Natural Resources

In other Mach Natural Resources news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 144,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,167,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,812,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,201,567.44. This represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 525,529 shares of company stock worth $7,588,638. 87.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

Featured Stories

