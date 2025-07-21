10,002 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

FNDE opened at $33.64 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

