Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,140,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,236,270.55. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 215,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,344.40. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,826 shares of company stock worth $2,745,314. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $16.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 750.00%.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.