Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,375 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 11.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 9.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 12.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.41.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,702.80. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

