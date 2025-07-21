Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

