Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of BROS stock opened at $64.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138 in the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.06.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

