Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 100.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.3%

NSIT opened at $139.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.