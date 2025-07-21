Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 593.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $34,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $110.12 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

