Larson Financial Group LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 503.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SYF stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

