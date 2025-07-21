Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 156 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,999,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,010,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,014,648,000 after purchasing an additional 180,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,499,000 after purchasing an additional 93,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,860,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,895,000 after acquiring an additional 495,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $437,291,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $13,236,374.19. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $88.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

