Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $34.92 Million Position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,114 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of International Paper worth $34,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 472.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $42,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

