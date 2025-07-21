Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 74.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,251 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Airbnb by 119.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,506,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,991,000 after purchasing an additional 820,887 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $82,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 210,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,948,154.17. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $32,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 708,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,573,246. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629,043 shares of company stock valued at $210,678,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.34 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average of $130.79.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

