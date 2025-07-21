Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 426.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at $9,664,424. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,508.43. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,684 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $150.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

