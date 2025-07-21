iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $55.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

