Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $160,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,934.18. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,757 shares of company stock worth $3,138,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.11.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $356.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $359.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.33. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

