Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Price Target at $17.30

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $18.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 79.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 807.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

