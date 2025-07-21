Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,596,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,970 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after buying an additional 867,410 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 911,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 787,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 384,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

FNDA opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.