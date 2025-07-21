Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 4,215 Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $32.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. Invitation Home has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Home Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.