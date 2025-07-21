Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,004 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $493.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.92. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $498.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

