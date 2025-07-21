Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $34.28 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

